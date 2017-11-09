Hillary Clinton in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Hillary Clinton was in Wisconsin Thursday night, exactly one year after she conceded defeat to Donald Trump in the 2016 Presidential election.

The former Democratic candidate was in Milwaukee to promote her book on last year's campaign.

She talked about the role the internet now plays in politics and the huge amount of information.

"You gotta just be smart. Be smart about encountering people, working with people, and using technology to try to break down those walls of either false information or indifference," she said.

Although she didn't offer much of an explanation as to why see chose not to campaign in Wisconsin last year, she did sound off on Russian interference in that Presidential race.

"What we've learned about Russian interference in the election is more than alarming, it is a clear and present danger to Western democracy."

Clinton's stop in Milwaukee comes as another democratic leader releases her new book.

The Democratic National Committee's former chairwoman, Donna Brazile, writes that she thought about replacing Clinton with Joe Biden as the presidential nominee after Clinton fainted in September.