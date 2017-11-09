Sexual assault campaign fundraiser in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The #metoo campaign started as a way to shine a light on the magnitude of sexual assault.

That effort inspired an event Thursday night in Madison.

At the Majestic, people from the area shared their experiences with assaults, read poetry or played music.

Organizers say it's a way to show the community we won't allow sexual abuse, and that starts with allowing people to tell their stories.

We've really kind of manipulated our lives or arranged our lives around the inevitability that we will be sexually assaulted or harassed at some point in our lives. And I think that this move by the Majestic tonight is really saying, not just me too, but also, no more," said Erin Thornley-Parisi of the Rape Crisis Center.

The event also served as a fundraiser for the Rape Crisis Center.