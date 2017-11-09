Local DACA recipients call on Speaker Paul Ryan for action

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- It's a policy that protects undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is now being rescinded by President Trump, and recipients like Janesville resident Alejandra Govantes could soon be in limbo if lawmakers don't act.

"This is my home. This is my country," she said as she joined roughly 100 others who marched to Speaker Paul Ryan's house in Janesville.

All of them were chanting, some held signs and others lit candles as they battled the frigid temperatures.

"The future of us, of 800,000 Dreamers are in their hands," she said as she pleaded for Speaker Ryan to pass legislation to protect people like herself.

"I would be able to work legally, stay here legally as I am now and continue to support and contribute to the community," Govantes said.

But if she loses her DACA status, she would become an illegal immigrant, like her parents are now. Because of their status, she fears every day that her family could be split up.

"If they're taken away, it would definitely be heartbreaking. I would have to stay strong and still be here and keep fighting," she said as tears streamed down her face.

So she and others marched on, protesting in front of their representative's home with one unified message.

"Just like family is important to him, it is also to me," she said referring to Speaker Ryan.

It was a night full of tears and chants as a group asked for protection, hoping they can continue to live in the country they've called home.

"It's your future to know. I have to fight for it. I have to make us be heard because nobody else is going to do it for us," she said crying.

27 News reached out to Speaker Ryan's office to get his response to the protest and to ask if he plans to bring up an immigration bill regarding Dreamers. So far, his office has not responded to our request.