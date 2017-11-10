March of Dimes event supports healthy moms and babies - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

March of Dimes event supports healthy moms and babies

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thursday was a night of gourmet food and giving back at the Edgewater Hotel in Madison.

The March of Dimes held its Signature Chefs Auction.

Each year, more than 15 million babies are born prematurely and a million of them will die before their first birthday.

The event was about supporting research and education through the March of Dimes and ensuring more babies are born healthy.

27 News Anchor Amber Noggle emceed the event.

