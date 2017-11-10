Learn more about “Sweetie” and Rafflin’ for Rescues

MADISON (WKOW) -- Marissa DeGroot from the Dane County Human Society stopped by Wake Up to show off this week’s pet pal, Sweetie.

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month and Sweetie is a senior cat who was found stray in DeForest. He lives up to his name with his loving and active personality.

The Dane County Humane Society is also encouring viewers to get their Rafflin’ for Rescues" tickets. First prize is the opportunity to visit anywhere in the world with a travel certificate for airline tickets, cruises or tour packages valued up to $1,000 with Capitol Travel Service!

The drawing will be held December 8. Tickets can be purchased at Dane County Humane Society’s Main Shelter or Adoption Center West.

Click here for more information.