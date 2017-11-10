Woman arrested after brief pursuit overnight

MADISON (WKOW) -- A woman has been arrested after a brief pursuit overnight.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office tells 27 News a deputy tried to stop a driver for a traffic violation early Friday morning at Rosemary and Worthington. That's in a neighborhood off U.S. 151 and Wisconsin Highway 30 on Madison's northeast side.

The driver did stop, but then took off. The sheriff's office says she has valid warrants, but couldn't say for what yet.

The deputy followed the woman until she eventually stopped at U.S. 12 and Stoughton Road (U.S. 51). She was taken into custody and is being booked into the jail as of 3:30 a.m. Friday, November 10.

The sheriff's office says there was no property damage and no injuries.