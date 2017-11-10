Veterans Day events for the family at Wisconsin Veterans Museum - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Veterans are remembered, honored and celebrated every day at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, but the museum has special events on the calendar Friday and Saturday for the Veterans Day holiday.  

Friday is "School Days Off at the Museum" from 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.  The free, family event will honor the Armistice Day anniversary with a craft.   

Saturday the Wisconsin Veterans Museum is hosting free, guided tours at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Registration is required online.  

The Wisconsin Veterans Museum is located at 30 W Mifflin Street, near the corner of State Street on the Capitol Square.  

