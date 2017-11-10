Man hurt in shooting on Madison's north side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating the events surrounding a shooting on the city's north side early Friday morning.

According to Madison Police, a distraught woman called 911 at about 12:15 a.m. and said someone had been shot near Kipling Drive and Browning Road. Officers checked the area, but could not find anything.

About 30 minutes later, a 21-year-old man who had been shot showed up at the hospital, police say. He indicated he was shot on Kipling Drive.

Police think the man will recover. They are still investigating.