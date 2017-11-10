Madison sets new record low Friday morning - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison sets new record low Friday morning

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison set a new record low Friday morning.

The old record of 10 degrees was set in 1979. Just before 6:00 a.m., Madison dropped to 9 degrees, setting the record.

27 Storm Track Meteorologists says this is the coldest night/early morning since mid-March.

