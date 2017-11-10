Pedestrian hit by car in Middleton Friday morning - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Pedestrian hit by car in Middleton Friday morning

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A pedestrian was hit by a car in Middleton Friday morning.

Around 6:15 a.m., Middleton Fire Dept. responded to the scene at Century Ave. and Allen Blvd. where the person was hit.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

