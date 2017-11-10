UPDATE (WKOW) -- Firefighters put a small fire out quickly at Hawthorne Elementary in Madison this morning.

They were called there around 9:13 a.m. and we on the scene within two minutes. The small fire in a classroom was put out quickly.

The building was evacuated. The Madison Fire Department says no one was hurt.

MADISON (WKOW) -- There is a small fire at Hawthorne Elementary School in Madison.

Dane County dispatchers confirm the fire Friday morning. Hawthorne Elementary is in the 3300 block of Concord Avenue, northeast of U.S. 151 and Aberg Avenue.

Madison firefighters are on scene assessing the situation.