Sheriff warns of rash of home invasions

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a rash of home invasions that have been happening throughout the county.

A concerning theme in these incidents is that the burglars are going into houses while the residents are home, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Deputies responded to a call just before midnight on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 in the village of Windsor. The homeowners reported at least two people had entered their home through the garage and stole a purse, car keys and a backpack containing valuable electronics. The couple’s three children were also home at the time.

The night of Nov. 7, three similar home invasions occurred in the village of McFarland. The burglars entered either through an unlocked door or using garage door remotes from unlocked vehicles parked outside the house to gain entry. They are quickly running inside and grabbing purses, wallets and whatever they can quickly get a hold of, and then fleeing, according to the sheriff's office.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone to be vigilant about locking doors,