Financial tips ahead of the busy holiday shopping season

MADISON (WKOW) -- Rocking around the Christmas tree can lead to stress and anxiety. Many of those worries come from looking at your bank account.

On Monday, Mark Farnan, a local financial professionsial stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to share a few helpful tips.

A recent survey shows people will spend an average of $1,189 on holiday gifts this year. That’s 6% more than last year.

There are several things you should keep in mind during the shopping season. Make a budges and check it twice. One of the best ways to avoid money stress is to set a budget for how much you want to spend this year and stick to it. Busting your budget will only cause more stress.

Treat yourself no more. 70 percent of shoppers bought gifts for themselves while holiday shopping in 2016.

Don't forget to cash in your rewards. If you have a credit card that gives you cash back or airline miles, it is time to put those to use.