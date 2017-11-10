Couple scammed out of $80,000 intended to help grandson

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison couple sent more than $80,000 to scam artists, in multiple payments, over the past month after being convinced they were helping their grandson out of a legal jam.

The victims, who are in their 80s, had received several tearful calls from someone pretending to be their grandson, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

The scammer then would hand the phone off to someone claiming to be a police officer. The couple were told the grandson had been a passenger in a car where drugs were found.

The conmen said money was needed for bail money and legal fees and cautioned that no one else should learn of the bind their grandson was in as he did not want his parents to know.

An employee at the couple's credit union contacted police this week after getting the feeling something was amiss. An investigating officer told the couple to send no more funds to an address they had been given in Michigan.

A MPD financial crimes detective will be investigating.