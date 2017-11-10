Three arrested after police investigation uncovers alleged prost - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Three arrested after police investigation uncovers alleged prostitution and drug dwelling in Stoughton

Posted:

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Stoughton police arrested three people at a home on the 200 block of West Main Street on Thursday.

A search warrant was executed at the home after an investigation uncovered possible prostitution and illegal drugs being sold from the home.

The three people arrested were 19-year-old Taylor Femrite, 48-year-old Doni Femrite and 19-year-old Zachary Wisniewski.

 

