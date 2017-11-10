Madison woman arrested after leading deputy on 17-mile chase

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison woman is being held in the Dane County Jail today on several warrants after the Dane County Sheriff's Office says she attempted to elude a deputy early this morning.

Jazmonique E. Hubbard, 28, was pulled over at 2:43 a.m. Nov. 10, 2017 on Rosemary Avenue at Worthington Avenue in Madison, according to a Dane County Sheriff's Office news release.

As the deputy approached Hubbard’s vehicle, she drove away. The deputy pursued her to Fair Oaks, then to US Highway 30, eastbound on I-90 and then to US Highway 12, where her vehicle experienced mechanical issues and eventually stopped on the ramp to US Highway 51/Stoughton Road.

The pursuit traveled just under 17 miles and while on the Interstate reached speeds of 90 mph.

Hubbard was arrested on warrants for bail jumping, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegally obtaining prescription medications. She also will be charged with felony eluding and obstructing.