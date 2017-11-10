New study: A third of depressed new fathers thought about harming selves or child

(WKOW) -- When we hear about postpartum depression, we think about mothers. But a new study from Lund University focuses on fathers, and the findings are startling.

The research shows a third of depressed new fathers have thought about hurting themselves or their child. Experts say postpartum depression in men is many times undetected and untreated.

Previous research shows men are also reluctant to seek help. Doctors also say if depression in new parents goes undetected, parents are less attentive to their child's needs, specifically infants who may cry more than others.

Dr. Elia Psouni, an associate professor of developmental psychology involved in this recent study says, "Depression does not just involve major suffering for the parent; it's also a risk for the child."

New moms are routinely screened for depression and an estimated 10% are found to be affected in their first year after giving birth. Fathers however, are not routinely screened, and doctors say that's what needs to change.