Madison Police search for suspect in attempted murder investigation

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Police are actively searching for a suspect they say stabbed a woman early Friday afternoon.

Police say 63-year-old Tony Mason stabbed a woman at the intersection of John Nolen Drive and Broom street Monday around noon, before running away.

The woman was taken to the hospital where Police say she is fighting for her life.

If you see Mason, or have any information about the stabbing you're asked to call 911 right away.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County emergency officials say Madison police are searching for a suspect in a reported stabbing near downtown early Friday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of John Nolen Drive and Broom Street.