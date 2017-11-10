Sports Extra: Week 11

Ethan Happ had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Wisconsin opened a season of transition with an 85-50 win on Friday night over South Carolina State. Andy Van Vliet added 18 points for the Badgers, who are working in four new starters around one of the country's top big men in Happ. The athletic, 6-foot-10 junior often toyed with the smaller Bulldogs in the lane. South Carolina State fell behind by as much as 17 late in the first half but kept things respectable...

