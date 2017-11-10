Number of fatal traffic crashes on the rise - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Number of fatal traffic crashes on the rise

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The number of fatal traffic crashes in Wisconsin continues to rise, according to preliminary data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

In October, 58 people lost their lives in traffic-related crashes last month, compared to 46 in October of 2016.

Through the first 10 months of this year, Wisconsin has recorded a preliminary total of 506 traffic fatalities, higher than the 485 deaths at this time last year, and also above the five-year average of 467.

“We’re approaching that time of year when weather and travel conditions can change quickly,” David Pabst, Director of WisDOT’s Bureau of Transportation Safety was quoted as saying in a news release. “Motorists should be prepared for potentially slippery roads, diminishing hours of daylight and the possibility of deer darting onto roadways. The importance that all motorists need to buckle-up, watch their speed and always remain focused on what’s ahead of them is imperative at this time of year.”

Traffic-related deaths in Wisconsin so far this year include 287 motor vehicle drivers, 85 passengers, 76 motorcyclists, 49 pedestrians and seven bicyclists.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.