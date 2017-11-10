Number of fatal traffic crashes on the rise

MADISON (WKOW) -- The number of fatal traffic crashes in Wisconsin continues to rise, according to preliminary data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

In October, 58 people lost their lives in traffic-related crashes last month, compared to 46 in October of 2016.

Through the first 10 months of this year, Wisconsin has recorded a preliminary total of 506 traffic fatalities, higher than the 485 deaths at this time last year, and also above the five-year average of 467.

“We’re approaching that time of year when weather and travel conditions can change quickly,” David Pabst, Director of WisDOT’s Bureau of Transportation Safety was quoted as saying in a news release. “Motorists should be prepared for potentially slippery roads, diminishing hours of daylight and the possibility of deer darting onto roadways. The importance that all motorists need to buckle-up, watch their speed and always remain focused on what’s ahead of them is imperative at this time of year.”

Traffic-related deaths in Wisconsin so far this year include 287 motor vehicle drivers, 85 passengers, 76 motorcyclists, 49 pedestrians and seven bicyclists.