Cuba City EMS to resume service

CUBA CITY (WKOW) - A state official says the Cuba City Area Rescue Squad will resume service Saturday, after a weeks-long suspension. That action was tied to the failure of volunteers to respond to a 75-year old man's emergency in September.

Department of Health Service's spokesperson Jennifer Miller says the rescue squad "...will return to normal response status" Saturday. A Dubuque-based ambulance company's short-term contract with the city of Cuba City ends on that date.

Miller says the rescue squad now has a coverage agreement with other area, emergency service providers to ensure all calls get prompt response. She says the agreement meets state requirements.

Cuba City officials say the Sept. 21 response failure highlights the difficulty at times to muster enough volunteer emergency responders, especially during hours when volunteers would be at paid jobs. They say other small communities with all-volunteer ambulance services face similar challenges.



Officials say an ambulance crew from Platteville took the Cuba City man to a Dubuque hospital, where he died three days later. Cuba City's police chief says the death was not related to the slight delay in ambulance response, noting symptoms of the man's deteriorating condition were missed for days prior to a visiting relative's 9-1-1 call.



