Voterpalooza recruits student voters on UW-Madison campus

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison is trying to win the Big 10 Voter Challenge.



Voterpalooza was held on campus on Friday. The Associated Students of Madison Campus Relations Committee is recruiting students to vote.



It starts with educating them on home to register and changes in voting laws. Students at UW-Madison already do a good job showing up at the polls.



"We are actually one of the highest voter turnout Big 10 Universities," said Yogev Ben-Yitschak, UW Student Government Outreach Director. "Which is great. Very proud of it. Means we are very politically involved students."



A number of these events will be held throughout the coming year ahead of the elections.