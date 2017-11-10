Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kicks off in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Its time to ring in the holiday season, and nobody does that better than the Salvation Army of Dane County.

On Friday, volunteers and a band showed up to the Pick n' Save in Sun Prairie to kick off the annual Red Kettle Campaign.

"The Red Kettle campaign is our chance to be here for our neighbors in need and provide a helping hand and a solid foundation to those folks," said Salvation Army Dane County Coordinator Major Gregory Voeller.

Voeller says there are 78 red kettle locations around Dane County that need volunteers. Right now, he says only 28% of the locations are staffed.

There are more than 200 shifts available if you are interested in getting involved. You can sign up at www.ringbells.org

The campaign goes until December 23.