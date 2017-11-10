Revamped Wisconsin opens with 85-50 win over SC State - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Revamped Wisconsin opens with 85-50 win over SC State

MADISON (AP) -

Ethan Happ had 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Wisconsin opened a season of transition with an 85-50 win on Friday night over South Carolina State.
   Andy Van Vliet added 18 points for the Badgers, who are working in four new starters around one of the country's top big men in Happ. The athletic, 6-foot-10 junior often toyed with the smaller Bulldogs in the lane.
   South Carolina State fell behind by as much as 17 late in the first half but kept things respectable until midway through the second half. Van Vliet propelled a 10-0 run with two 3s and a steal that led to another bucket for a 68-47 lead with 7:17 left.
   The Bulldogs tried to keep up by running the floor and taking quick, often tough shots from the perimeter. Donte Wright had 13 points, going 5 of 16 from the field and 2 of 10 from 3-point range.
   Otherwise, South Carolina State rarely had an answer for Happ on both ends of the floor.
   Brevin Pritzl added 17 points for the Badgers, who lost to Florida in the NCAA Tournament regional semifinals last year.
   BIG PICTURE
   South Carolina State: It's another season-opening road trip to learn valuable lessons for the Bulldogs, who were picked to finish seventh in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Coach Murray Garvin returned two starters off a team that finished 11-20 (7-9 MEAC) last year. Wright, a 5-foot-10 graduate transfer, looked fearless in taking jumpers all over the court. No other Bulldog scored in double figures.
   Wisconsin: Coach Greg Gard will be figuring out the rotation early in the season with the Badgers incorporating so many new faces into bigger roles. Six-foot-9 forward Aleem Ford, a redshirt freshman, was the first big man off the bench, while true freshmen Kobe King and Brad Davison came into the game together about 5 minutes into the first quarter. Davison, who plays with a hard-nosed style that reminds coaches of former Wisconsin guard Zak Showalter, had five points and two assists over 15 minutes. King, a highly-recruited wing player, had six points and three rebounds in 18 minutes.
   UP NEXT
   South Carolina State: At Boston College on Sunday.
   Wisconsin: Hosts Yale on Sunday.

  • EndZone - State Playoff Semifinals

    EndZone - State Playoff Semifinals

       PREP FOOTBALL    Division 1    Semifinal    Kimberly 31, Appleton North 14    Division 3    Semifinal    New Berlin Eisenhower 21, Whitefish Bay 14    Rice Lake 28, Notre Dame 7    Division 4    Semifinal    Lodi 17, Martin Luther 0    Saint Croix Central 42, Freedom 21    Division 5    Semifinal    Amherst 35, Grantsburg 6   ...More >>
  • Antetokounmpo leads Bucks past Spurs in Bledsoe's debut

    Antetokounmpo leads Bucks past Spurs in Bledsoe's debut

    Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and Milwaukee snapped a four-game skid with a 94-87 victory over San Antonio on Friday night in Eric Bledsoe's debut with the Bucks.   

  • Shaver leads Wisconsin women past Cornell

    Shaver leads Wisconsin women past Cornell

    Sophia Shaver scored twice as the top-ranked Wisconsin women's hockey team beat No. 7 Cornell 3-1. Alexis Mauermann also scored for Wisconsin. It was her seventh goal of the season.  Wisconsin improved to 15-0-0 on the season. Cornell fell to 3-2-0.More >>
  • Shaver leads Wisconsin women past Cornell

    Sophia Shaver scored twice as the top-ranked Wisconsin women's hockey team beat No. 7 Cornell 3-1. Alexis Mauermann also scored for Wisconsin. It was her seventh goal of the season.  Wisconsin improved to 15-0-0 on the season. Cornell fell to 3-2-0.More >>
  • Wisconsin men's hockey doubles up Michigan State

    The Wisconsin men's hockey team saw six goals from six different players as they doubled up Michigan State 6-3. Matthew Freytag, Will Johnson, Ryan Wagner, Tarek Baker, Cameron Hughes and Wyatt Kalynuk all scored for Wisconsin. Senior goaltender Kyle Hayton made 14 saves. Wisconsin (7-4-1, 2-1-0-0 Big Ten) outshot the Spartans (4-5-0, 0-3-0-0 Big Ten) by a 26-17 margin.More >>
  • Badgers women's soccer wins NCAA opener

    The Wisconsin women's soccer team took a half to warm up on a cold night. Then, they exploded for five goals to beat Toledo 5-0 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at the McClimon Complex.

