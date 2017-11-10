Scores of dogs found in "deplorable" conditions

PLEASANT PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- An ugly scene near Milwaukee Friday when authorities sent into a home and found 52 dogs living in what they described as deplorable conditions.

The owner of the property in Pleasant Prairie is 66 year old Darlene Chick, who police arrested.

They say she apparently didn't let the dogs outside.

"There was feces caked on just about every surface of the house, including tables and chairs, floors, stairs, at some points up to an inch thick," police chief David Smetana told WISN.

a witness said a day after all the dogs were removed there's still a strong stench in the air outside the home here.

The porch, even outside, appears to be caked with dog feces, and the house has been deemed uninhabitable.

The Safe Harbor Humane Society is joining the effort to help the dogs.

Chick is facing 20 counts of failing to provide proper shelter for a dog.

She's free on bail, but banned from caring for any animals.