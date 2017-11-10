One of the “Chosin Few” recalls the Battle of Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War

One of the "Chosin Few" James Jolly shares his story of the Battle of Chosin Reservoir.

MADISON (WKOW) --- As Veterans Days approaches, one branch of the military is celebrating a birthday Friday.

On November 10th 1775, the Continental Marines, now known as the Marine Corp, was established. Marines played central roles in many of the conflicts our nation has been involved in.

Korean War veteran James Jolly is one of the "Chosin Few," after surviving one of the fiercest battles of the Korean War.

“It was the battle of the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea,” Jolly said.

During the months of November and December of 1950, Jolly said 15,000 troops were encircled and attacked by 120,000 Chinese troops.

“Only about 3,000 of us came out of that without being wounded. The rest were all dead, wounded and missing,” he said.

The Purple Heart recipient was one of those 3,000 men who made it out of town of Koto-ri.

Last year Jolly wrote a letter chronicling the events of the Battle of Chosin Reservoir. In it, he said “Sometime during that night, a very bright star shined over the town of Koto-ri. Many of us that believe in God got quite shock up. I got out my little pocket Bible, which I still have, and prayed with others that night. At that time, we believed this was God's way of saying, 'You men will make it out of here,'” Jolly said.

The light was bright enough to allow the men to load the wounded and dead into trucks and break out at first light. Survivors were awarded a pin, "The Koto-ri Star," as a symbol of that battle.

As the Marine Corp celebrates its 242nd birthday, Jolly honors not only those who made it out of that battle, but also those who didn't.

He says he thinks about those brave men everyday.

Saturday, the Madison Veterans Council will help honor the men and women who protected and defended our nation and our freedom. The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. in the State Capitol Rotunda.