EndZone - State Playoff Semifinals

MADISON (AP) -

   PREP FOOTBALL
   Division 1
   Semifinal
   Kimberly 31, Appleton North 14

   Division 3
   Semifinal
   New Berlin Eisenhower 21, Whitefish Bay 14
   Rice Lake 28, Notre Dame 7

   Division 4
   Semifinal
   Lodi 17, Martin Luther 0
   Saint Croix Central 42, Freedom 21

   Division 5
   Semifinal
   Amherst 35, Grantsburg 6
   Lake Country Lutheran 16, Cedar Grove-Belgium 14


   Division 6
   Semifinal
   Iola-Scandinavia 27, Regis 26
   St. Marys Springs 21, Markesan 9


   Division 7
   Semifinal
   Bangor 30, Abbotsford 7
   Black Hawk 56, Fall River 8
 

  • Shaver leads Wisconsin women past Cornell

    Sophia Shaver scored twice as the top-ranked Wisconsin women's hockey team beat No. 7 Cornell 3-1. Alexis Mauermann also scored for Wisconsin. It was her seventh goal of the season.  Wisconsin improved to 15-0-0 on the season. Cornell fell to 3-2-0.More >>
  • Wisconsin men's hockey doubles up Michigan State

    The Wisconsin men's hockey team saw six goals from six different players as they doubled up Michigan State 6-3. Matthew Freytag, Will Johnson, Ryan Wagner, Tarek Baker, Cameron Hughes and Wyatt Kalynuk all scored for Wisconsin. Senior goaltender Kyle Hayton made 14 saves. Wisconsin (7-4-1, 2-1-0-0 Big Ten) outshot the Spartans (4-5-0, 0-3-0-0 Big Ten) by a 26-17 margin.More >>
  • Badgers women's soccer wins NCAA opener

    The Wisconsin women's soccer team took a half to warm up on a cold night. Then, they exploded for five goals to beat Toledo 5-0 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at the McClimon Complex.

    The Wisconsin women's soccer team took a half to warm up on a cold night. Then, they exploded for five goals to beat Toledo 5-0 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at the McClimon Complex.

