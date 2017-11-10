Time capsules found in Watertown

WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- A local nonprofit got a look at its hidden history Friday.

Bethesda Lutheran Communities in Watertown opened two time capsules found on its campus.

The capsules were hidden in 1936 and 1981.

Bethesda's president and CEO says they weren't sure what they'd find inside.

That's what so exciting about today because we just didn't know what was going to happen and to have that opportunity to see those really cool things that people thought would be important for the future," said Mike Thirtle.

Inside, they found old newspapers, bibles and coins.

Bethesda provides homes and other services for people with developmental disabilities