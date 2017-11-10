Time capsules found in Watertown - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Time capsules found in Watertown

Posted: Updated:

WATERTOWN (WKOW) --  A local nonprofit got a look at its hidden history Friday.
    Bethesda Lutheran Communities in Watertown opened two time capsules found on its campus.
    The capsules were hidden in 1936 and 1981.
    Bethesda's president and CEO says they weren't sure what they'd find inside.
That's what so exciting about today because we just didn't know what was going to happen and to have that opportunity to see those really cool things that people thought would be important for the future," said Mike Thirtle.
    Inside, they found old newspapers, bibles and coins.
    Bethesda provides homes and other services for people with developmental disabilities

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.