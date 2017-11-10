Veterans honored at Madison College - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Veterans honored at Madison College

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Veterans were honored Friday at Madison College.

The Native American Student Association partnered with the Madison College Veterans Club.

The ceremony included live music, a feast and raffles.

All vets who were there were sent home with a special gift.

U.S. Army Veteran Christy Jackson says, "They sacrificed so much. They went through so much. Their families went through so much. And to have just a simple dinner for them and to give them a plaque, a small gift from us, it's just important so they know they're honored and loved."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.