Veterans honored at Madison College

MADISON (WKOW) -- Veterans were honored Friday at Madison College.

The Native American Student Association partnered with the Madison College Veterans Club.

The ceremony included live music, a feast and raffles.

All vets who were there were sent home with a special gift.

U.S. Army Veteran Christy Jackson says, "They sacrificed so much. They went through so much. Their families went through so much. And to have just a simple dinner for them and to give them a plaque, a small gift from us, it's just important so they know they're honored and loved."