Badgers women's soccer wins NCAA opener

The Wisconsin women's soccer team took a half to warm up on a cold night. Then, they exploded for five goals to beat Toledo 5-0 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at the McClimon Complex.

Grace Douglas started the scoring in the 55th minute with the first goal of her career. The defender added another score later in the match. Lauren Rice scored in the 61st minute. Jordan McNeese and Allie Winterfield also scored the first goals of the season. Caitlyn Clem recorded her 10th shutout of the season.

The Badgers will now travel to No.1-seeded South Carolina on Friday in the second round.