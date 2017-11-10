Tom Wopat pleads not guilty to assault - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Tom Wopat pleads not guilty to assault

Posted: Updated:

MASSACHUSETTS (WKOW) -- Lodi native and former star of "The Dukes of Hazzard" Tom Wopat says he's not guilty of assaulting a girl in Massachusetts.
    Wopat entered that plea in court Friday.
    The actor is accused of hitting the 16 year old girl's butt and complementing her on her body while they were rehearsing for a musical.
    Wopat is also accused of grabbing the butt of a woman in the same musical.
    He's pleaded not guilty in that case as well.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.