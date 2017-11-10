Tom Wopat pleads not guilty to assault

MASSACHUSETTS (WKOW) -- Lodi native and former star of "The Dukes of Hazzard" Tom Wopat says he's not guilty of assaulting a girl in Massachusetts.

Wopat entered that plea in court Friday.

The actor is accused of hitting the 16 year old girl's butt and complementing her on her body while they were rehearsing for a musical.

Wopat is also accused of grabbing the butt of a woman in the same musical.

He's pleaded not guilty in that case as well.