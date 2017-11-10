Wisconsin men's hockey doubles up Michigan State - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin men's hockey doubles up Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WKOW) -

The Wisconsin men's hockey team saw six goals from six different players as they doubled up Michigan State 6-3.

Matthew Freytag, Will Johnson, Ryan Wagner, Tarek Baker, Cameron Hughes and Wyatt Kalynuk all scored for Wisconsin. Senior goaltender Kyle Hayton made 14 saves.

Wisconsin (7-4-1, 2-1-0-0 Big Ten) outshot the Spartans (4-5-0, 0-3-0-0 Big Ten) by a 26-17 margin.

