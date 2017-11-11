Democratic firefighter expected to join governor's race - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Democratic firefighter expected to join governor's race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The president of the Professional Fire Fighters Association of Wisconsin is expected to launch his candidacy for governor on Monday.

Mahlon Mitchell said Friday he would make a "major political announcement" at a series of events in Green Bay, Milwaukee and Madison. Mitchell has been contemplating joining the large field of Democrats hoping for a chance to take on Republican Gov. Scott Walker next year.

Mitchell says he will be joined at the events by local firefighters, workers, educators, students and small business owners "who believe it's time for a change in Wisconsin."

Mitchell ran for lieutenant governor in the 2012 recall against Republican Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

About a dozen Democrats are either running or contemplating getting in the race. The election is just under a year away.

