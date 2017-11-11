Chilly Badger Bash still draws a crowd Saturday

A spokesperson for Dane County's sheriff urges homeowners to lock doors, after unlocked home and car doors led to a rash of recent home invasion burglariesMore >>
A spokesperson for Dane County's sheriff urges homeowners to lock doors, after unlocked home and car doors led to a rash of recent home invasion burglariesMore >>
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a rash of home invasions that have been happening throughout the county.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a rash of home invasions that have been happening throughout the county.More >>
Stoughton police arrested three people at a home on the 200 block of West Main Street on Thursday.More >>
Stoughton police arrested three people at a home on the 200 block of West Main Street on Thursday.More >>
The parents of a Chinese scholar allegedly abducted and killed in Illinois had hoped to stay in the United States until the remains of their daughter were found.More >>
The parents of a Chinese scholar allegedly abducted and killed in Illinois had hoped to stay in the United States until the remains of their daughter were found.More >>
Dane County emergency officials say Madison police are searching for a suspect in a reported stabbing near downtown early Friday afternoon.More >>
Dane County emergency officials say Madison police are searching for a suspect in a reported stabbing near downtown early Friday afternoon.More >>
Lodi native and former star of "The Dukes of Hazzard" Tom Wopat says he's not guilty of assaulting a girl in Massachusetts.More >>
Lodi native and former star of "The Dukes of Hazzard" Tom Wopat says he's not guilty of assaulting a girl in Massachusetts.More >>
Korean War veteran James Jolly is one of the "Chosin Few," after surviving one of the fiercest battles of the Korean War war.More >>
Korean War veteran James Jolly is one of the "Chosin Few," after surviving one of the fiercest battles of the Korean War war.More >>
Veterans were honored Friday at Madison College.More >>
Veterans were honored Friday at Madison College.More >>
Bethesda Lutheran Communities in Watertown opened two time capsules found on its campus.More >>
Bethesda Lutheran Communities in Watertown opened two time capsules found on its campus.More >>
An ugly scene near Milwaukee Friday when authorities sent into a home and found 52 dogs living in what they described as deplorable conditions.More >>
An ugly scene near Milwaukee Friday when authorities sent into a home and found 52 dogs living in what they described as deplorable conditions.More >>
Its time to ring in the holiday season, and nobody does that better than the Salvation Army of Dane County.More >>
Its time to ring in the holiday season, and nobody does that better than the Salvation Army of Dane County.More >>
With Veterans Days this Saturday, donors are likely to hear stories of disabled veterans needing assistance.More >>
With Veterans Days this Saturday, donors are likely to hear stories of disabled veterans needing assistance.More >>
Dane County emergency officials say Madison police are searching for a suspect in a reported stabbing near downtown early Friday afternoon.More >>
Dane County emergency officials say Madison police are searching for a suspect in a reported stabbing near downtown early Friday afternoon.More >>
UW-Madison is trying to win the Big 10 Voter Challenge. Voterpalooza was held on campus on Friday.More >>
UW-Madison is trying to win the Big 10 Voter Challenge. Voterpalooza was held on campus on Friday.More >>
New research shows a third of depressed new fathers have thought about hurting themselves or their child.More >>
New research shows a third of depressed new fathers have thought about hurting themselves or their child.More >>