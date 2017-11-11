Very cold for Badger Bash Saturday - game starts at 2:30 p.m. - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Very cold for Badger Bash Saturday - game starts at 2:30 p.m.

Posted: Updated:
By Julie Carpenter Lotz
Connect

MADISON (WKOW) -- Despite the cold, lots of people came out to tailgate and attend the Badger Bash today.

Our own Lance Veeser was on hand as usual to lead the festivities at Union South on the U-W Campus

Starr Derry also joined him...along with some very bundled up folks!

Thanks to all who came out today.  Go Badgers!

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.