Veterans honored at Wisconsin State Capitol Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Members of the community came together at the Capitol rotunda to honor veterans on Veterans Day. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1318 Band played patriotic music that rang throughout the Capitol building as U.S. military veterans and family members gathered on the first floor for a Veterans Day ceremony.

Community leaders such as Mayor Paul Soglin and Madison Police Chief Mike Koval were in attendance.

"Less than one percent of people take that quantum leap of patriotism to serve our country," Chief Koval said. "[They] put their own homes and security behind them."

Chief Koval, who said over 60 members of his department are veterans, praised servicemen and servicewomen for their bravery: "When they decide to do selfless service they are doing so in trust and in faith that the policy makers will put them in harms way only where it's merited."

Key note speaker Brian Ziegler talked about his experience as the Chairman of the Board of the Badger Honor Flight, an organization that's flown over 2,500 veterans to Washington D.C. for free.

Ziegler, who's also an Iraq War veteran, says honoring Vietnam War veterans is necessary.

"My generation of veterans got the 'welcome home' and the 'thank you' from the public, versus their generation where so many of them came home and weren't treated for the service that they did for the nation," Ziegler said. "Now is the time to heal old wounds and give them thanks and praise for putting the uniform on no matter what your thoughts on the war."