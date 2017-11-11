Wisconsin police among attendees for Rockford officer's memorial service

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nearly 90 law enforcement agencies from across Illinois, and indeed, the country, sent officers to Rockford, Illinois Saturday to remember Police Officer Jaimie Cox.

A police memorial service for him was followed by a nearly three-hour-long procession that snaked through the city.

Our sister station WREX reports law enforcement professionals from the Beloit, Clinton, Janesville and Madison Police Departments, as well as staff from Rock County, attended. The photos posted here are from Beloit Police.

Officials say Cox, 30, was killed early the morning of November 5th following a traffic stop in which he suffered what investigators called "severe trauma" as the car tried to pull away.

He fired his gun during the encounter, killing 49-year-old Eddie Patterson of Rockford. Patterson is scheduled to be laid to rest Sunday.

WREX reports a lot is still unknown about the incident that claimed their lives; multiple agencies continue to investigate.

The station also says support for both Patterson's family and Cox's family has been shown across the community.