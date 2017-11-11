Sheriff's officials: Drive carefully in Dodge County Sunday during cattle drive

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Dodge County sheriff's officials are warning drivers to be on the lookout for a herd of cattle Sunday morning.



A cattle owner has hired 15 cattlemen to ride horseback, driving the 50 head of cattle to a farm on Highway S, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities say it's planned for the morning hours of Sunday for about four to five hours. The drive will start on Thrush Road in the town of Lebanon, down Bluebird Road to Highway R, north through Hustisford, then north on Highway E to a farm on Highway S.



Authorities say they've advised the owner not to do the drive because of potential traffic issues and damage, but it will still go on. Drivers should be aware they have a responsibility to yield the right of way to livestock being driven on or over a highway, according to state law.



If you have any concerns during the cattle drive Sunday, you can call the sheriff's office at (920) 386-3726.