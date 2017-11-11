Dane County Farmers' Market vendors prepare to move indoors

MADISON (WKOW) -- A cold morning wrapped up the last outdoor Dane County Farmers' Market of the season on Saturday.

It was a bit easier to get around the Capitol Square with a smaller crowd this time of year.



Vendor John Dougherty with Farmer John's Cheese says he's looking forward to moving indoors next week.

"The other markets are kind of closed down. We do have four, inside winter markets going around town yet, too," Dougherty told 27 News.

Stella's bakery staff say it was a good season at the market, with long lines keeping them busy. Max Dorr told us Stella's secret to keeping the spicy cheese bread hot in chilly weather.

"We got our hot speed boxes back there," Dorr said. "They're all insulated and it comes straight from the oven into the speed box, comes to the market, all in a half an hour."

Dane County Farmers' Market moves indoors to Monona Terrace Saturday, November 18 for the holiday market. It moves to the Madison Senior Center on Mifflin Street January 6 through April 7, when it returns again outdoors for spring.