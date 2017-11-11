Oregon man seriously hurt in farm incident

TOWN OF DUNN (WKOW) -- A 70-year-old man is in the hospital after he was trapped in a corn picker Saturday morning.

Dane County sheriff's officials say the Oregon man was able to call for help after getting stuck in the machinery at the farm on Sand Hill Road in the town of Dunn around 10 a.m. A family member called 911.

Responders got the man out after about an hour and he was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

OSHA investigators have been notified.