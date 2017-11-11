Detours and closures for Madison Marathon Sunday morning

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you're heading near downtown Madison Sunday, you may want to plan some extra time for your drive.



Runners will take to the streets around the Capitol Square starting around 7 a.m. for the Madison Marathon and Half Marathon. They'll run through the UW Arboretum, UW campus, Warner Park and back to the Capitol. The races are expected to continue until about 1:30 p.m.



Police will be along the route directing traffic, but authorities say you should plan ahead, because you will not be able to cross the routes except during significant gaps in runners. Madison Metro buses will be detoured in some areas.



Click here for a route map with a list of closure times.



Visit the Madison Marathon website for more information about the races.

