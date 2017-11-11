Men's Hockey Shut Out at Michigan State - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Men's Hockey Shut Out at Michigan State

East Lansing, MI -

The No. 7/10 Wisconsin men’s hockey team will head back to Madison with a series split, falling to Michigan State, 2-0, in the weekend finale on Saturday night.

Wisconsin (7-5-1, 2-2-0-0 Big Ten) outshot the Spartans 38-17 but ran into hot goaltending in Michigan State’s (5-5-0, 1-3-0-0 Big Ten) John Lethemon.

Despite the Badgers controlling play throughout the period, the Spartans struck with less than two minutes remaining in the opening stanza when Cody Milan capitalized on a Badger penalty, posting up at the back door to tap in a centering pass.

The Badgers did not allow another power-play goal, keeping MSU to 1-for-3 on the night, but couldn’t convert on their own advantages and went 0-for-4 on the power play.

The 1-0 MSU lead would hold through the second period and most of the third before the Spartans added an insurance goal at the 11:39 mark to seal the 2-0 win.

Senior goaltender Kyle Hayton made 15 saves in the loss, moving to 6-4-1 on the season.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications

