Men's Hockey Shut Out at Michigan State

Wisconsin faced an Iowa team coming off a big win last week over Ohio State, but the Badgers came out of Saturday's game with a spectacular win.More >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 12 rebounds, and Milwaukee snapped a four-game skid with a 94-87 victory over San Antonio on Friday night in Eric Bledsoe's debut with the Bucks.More >>
The Wisconsin women's soccer team took a half to warm up on a cold night. Then, they exploded for five goals to beat Toledo 5-0 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament at the McClimon Complex.More >>
Beating a perennial powerhouse in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament wasn't enough for the Wisconsin men's soccer team. The Badgers took down No. 1-seed Michigan, 4-0, in the Big Ten semifinals at Grand Park to clinch their second-consecutive win over a top-25 RPI team and secure a spot in the tournament championship for the second year in a row. The hero of the quarterfinal match against Maryland, senior Mark Segbers, was none the lesser in the match on Friday afternoon. Th...More >>
