Volleyball Suffers First Sweep of Season

The 10th-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team was unable to overcome Purdue’s offensive punch, falling to the Boilermakers in three sets, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20, at Holloway Gymnasium on Saturday night.

Wisconsin (17-8 overall, 8-8 Big Ten) hit .194 (34 kills – 14 errors – 103 attempts) led by Dana Rettke. The freshman collected a team-high 11 kills. Purdue (20-7, 10-6) hit .318 (49-15-107) for the match and had three players with double-digit kills.

Senior Kelli Bates earned a team-high 10 digs for the match as Purdue out dug the Badgers, 48-37.

The Badgers were out blocked at the net 6-4. Rettke led the Badgers with three stuffs.

Rettke also earned two aces as the Badgers out served the Boilermakers, 4-3.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications