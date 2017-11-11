Inmate walks out of Dane County Jail facility

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities are looking for an inmate who left the Dane County Jail Saturday night.



According to Dane County Sheriff's Office, Tyler M. Miller, 28, walked out of the Ferris Center on Rimrock Road around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black, hooded sweatshirt. He's described as a white man, about 5'7" tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.



Miller is serving a sentence with Huber privileges for theft, resisting an officer and OWI. He has ties to McFarland and Stoughton.



If you know where Tyler Miller is, you should call 911.