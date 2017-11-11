Badger fans like the team's College Football Playoff chances

MADISON (WKOW) --- The Badgers continued to make their case for one of the coveted spots in the College Football Playoff (CFP) with a win over Iowa Saturday.

With the win, the Badgers clinch a spot in the Big Ten title game.

“A slow start, but it got better and better as the game went on,” said Robb Jensen of Rhinelander, attending the game with his wife Joan.

“Despite having a few turnovers, they held them on defense,” said Cindy Brim of Oconomowoc.

The Badgers have three more chances to impress the CFP committee with regular season games against Michigan and Minnesota, before taking on the East Division champion in the Big Ten title game.

“I think Wisconsin will be playing Ohio State,” Jensen said.

And he thinks the Badgers would have a good chance against the Buckeyes.

“If our quarterback plays a bit better, I think we've got a chance.”

Fans hope Wisconsin will be right in the thick of the CFP conversation, sitting at #8 in the ranking.

“I think they're got a pretty strong chance. They have a pretty good running game. So I see them making it pretty far,” said Forrest Sauer of Oconomowoc.

As the Badgers win streak grows, so do the fans ambitions.

“Oh, they're going to go all the way baby. All the way baby!” Brim said.

And diehard Badger fans won't settle for anything less than a national title.

“They're gotta make it to the big one. That's the option. That should be the only option. They should have the big one,” Brim said.