Friends of Monona Bay and Surly Brewing Company work to keep Mon - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Friends of Monona Bay and Surly Brewing Company work to keep Monona Bay clean year round

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some volunteers with the Friends of Monona Bay group and Surly Brewing Company met to help clean up the shoreline of Monona Bay today before the first snowfall hits.

Organizers say it's a great way for the community to come together, help the environment and get some free beer after putting in a little work.

Friends of Monona Bay and their volunteers have been holding clean ups of the area every other Saturday since August of 2005.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.