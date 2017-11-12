Friends of Monona Bay and Surly Brewing Company work to keep Monona Bay clean year round

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some volunteers with the Friends of Monona Bay group and Surly Brewing Company met to help clean up the shoreline of Monona Bay today before the first snowfall hits.

Organizers say it's a great way for the community to come together, help the environment and get some free beer after putting in a little work.

Friends of Monona Bay and their volunteers have been holding clean ups of the area every other Saturday since August of 2005.