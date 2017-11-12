Wet weather leaves slick spots

JANESVILLE, WI (WKOW) -- A wintry mix of wet snowflakes and rain fell Saturday night in areas south of Madison. Our newsroom has received reports of several slick spots in Green and Rock counties, with the worst mainly between Monroe and Beloit. Be cautious on the roads and sidewalks in those areas this morning. The wet weather will linger through mid-morning Sunday but everyone in the WKOW viewing area will be completely rain-free by noon. The full forecast can be found here.