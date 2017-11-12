Venus and Jupiter to appear in the sky together Monday morning - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Venus and Jupiter to appear in the sky together Monday morning

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) - From our vantage point on earth, Jupiter and Venus will appear to be one bright planet in the sky early Monday morning. Locally, weather conditions should be favorable with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

This celestial event will be visible to us Monday morning before sunrise in the east-southeast sky. Make sure to be somewhere with a clear view of the flat horizon, as the planets will be quite low in the sky. The Venus and Jupiter conjunction will begin around 4:30 am CST embedded in the constellation "Virgo" and will remain visible until sunrise around 6:45 am CST.

This event happens every 13 months, with the two planets passing within 0.28° of each other. However, a pass this close won't be visible to us again until November 2, 2039!

The conjunction will be visible to the naked eye, however binoculars or a telescope will give you a better view. If you take pics, send them to connect@wkow.com and we may use them on air. Happy viewing!

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.