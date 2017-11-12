Packers win first game without Rodgers, beat Bears 23-16 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Packers win first game without Rodgers, beat Bears 23-16

Posted: Updated:
CHICAGO (AP) -

 Brett Hundley threw for 212 yards and a touchdown, Nick Perry had three sacks and the Green Packers beat the Chicago Bears 23-16 to snap a three-game losing streak on Sunday.
   Hundley, starting his third game for an injured Aaron Rodgers, threw a 17-yard touchdown to Davante Adams to make it 23-13 with 5:29 to play, and the Packers (5-4) hung on to beat the Bears (3-6) for the eighth time in nine games.
   Chicago's Mitchell Trubisky threw for a career-high 297 yards. He hit Josh Bellamy for a 46-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the Bears dropped their second in a row after winning back-to-back games.
   The win was Green Bay's first since a narrow victory at Dallas on Oct. 8. A week later, Rodgers got driven to the turf by the Vikings' Anthony Barr in a loss at Minnesota week and the Packers haven't been the same since then.
   Hundley completed 18 of 25 passes to help the Packers win their eighth straight at Soldier Field counting the playoffs.
   Ty Montgomery ran for a 37-yard touchdown in the second quarter, but sat out the second half because of a rib injury. That left the Packers without their top two running backs, after Aaron Jones hurt his knee in the first quarter.
   The Bears had a replay challenge backfire in a big way as they were threatening to score in the second quarter. And the offense stalled after Mason Crosby missed a 35-yard field with just over a minute left, giving Chicago one final chance.
   The Packers led 10-3 in the second quarter after Montgomery went untouched through the line for his big TD run.
   The Bears were then driving deep in Green Bay territory when their replay challenge near the goal line backfired in a huge way.
   Benny Cunningham was ruled out at the 2 after turning a short pass into a 23-yard gain. The Bears challenged the spot. Replay officials ruled he didn't have control when he hit the pylon, and with the ball rolling out of bounds in the end zone, Green Bay took over at the 20.
   The Bears didn't lose a timeout, since the call was overturned, though that's a loss they would have gladly taken. Coach John Fox screamed at line judge Bart Longson after the ruling and the crowd continued to boo as the Packers took possession.
   INJURIES
   Packers: S Morgan Burnett sat out with a groin injury.
   Bears: The Bears held out RG Kyle Long (finger). With Long out, Cody Whitehair started at right guard and Hroniss Grasu at center. ... LB Danny Trevathan (calf) and TE Dion Sims (illness) were inactive.
   UP NEXT
   Packers: Host the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 19.
   Bears: Host Detroit Lions on Nov. 19.
 

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Iverson goes for 17 points in Badgers win over Yale

    Iverson goes for 17 points in Badgers win over Yale

    Khalil Iverson, held scoreless in Wisconsin's season debut two days earlier, led the Badgers with 17 points Sunday as they cruised to an 89-61 win over Yale. 

    More >>

    Khalil Iverson, held scoreless in Wisconsin's season debut two days earlier, led the Badgers with 17 points Sunday as they cruised to an 89-61 win over Yale. 

    More >>

  • Women's College Basketball: Badgers win opener 80-66 over Charlotte

    Women's College Basketball: Badgers win opener 80-66 over Charlotte

    Outscoring Charlotte 52-19 in the first half, the Wisconsin women's basketball team held on to win its season opener, 80-66, over the 49ers on Sunday afternoon in the Kohl Center. 

    More >>

    Outscoring Charlotte 52-19 in the first half, the Wisconsin women's basketball team held on to win its season opener, 80-66, over the 49ers on Sunday afternoon in the Kohl Center. 

    More >>

  • College Men's Soccer: Badgers first Big Ten title in 23 years

    College Men's Soccer: Badgers first Big Ten title in 23 years

     Wisconsin’s magical run in the 2017 Big Ten Men’s Soccer Championship had a storybook ending on Sunday afternoon against No. 2-seeded Indiana as the Badgers claimed their first-ever outright Big Ten tournament title on penalty kicks.

    More >>

     Wisconsin’s magical run in the 2017 Big Ten Men’s Soccer Championship had a storybook ending on Sunday afternoon against No. 2-seeded Indiana as the Badgers claimed their first-ever outright Big Ten tournament title on penalty kicks.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.