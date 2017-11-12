College Men's Soccer: Badgers first Big Ten title in 23 years - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

College Men's Soccer: Badgers first Big Ten title in 23 years

Westfield, IN -

 Wisconsin’s magical run in the 2017 Big Ten Men’s Soccer Championship had a storybook ending on Sunday afternoon against No. 2-seeded Indiana as the Badgers claimed their first-ever outright Big Ten tournament title on penalty kicks.

Wisconsin (11-4-4, 4-3-1 Big Ten) shocked the Hoosiers (15-0-5, 5-0-3 Big Ten) behind a dominant performance from captain goalkeeper Philipp Schilling. The senior dominated the penalty kicks, earning a save before scoring in the penalty kick session to lead the Badgers to a 4-2 shootout triumph.

The game wouldn’t have gone the distance without Schilling’s unbelievable presence in the net through the first 110 minutes of play. The Schwegenheim, Germany, native, garnered seven saves in regulation as well as a miracle save in extra time.

The captain’s phenomenal play didn’t stop with the whistle on regular time. Schilling made a big save on Big Ten Freshman of the Year Mason Toye of Indiana before slotting UW’s third penalty kick coolly into the top-right corner.

Wisconsin’s usual suspects finished what Schilling started.

It was none other than fellow senior captain Isaac Schlenker who deposited the first penalty kick into the Hoosier net. Senior Tom Barlow nonchalantly slotted the second score for the Badgers and left it all to his best friend and teammate, senior Mark Segbers, to finish the deed. Segbers did just that, ending the game with a calculated roller that completely fooled the Indiana keep.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)

